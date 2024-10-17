RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

SC to consider plea for restoration of JK statehood

October 17, 2024  12:31
Omar Abdullah was sworn-in as CM yesterday
Omar Abdullah was sworn-in as CM yesterday
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider listing a plea seeking time-bound restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for applicants, urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra that the plea needed an urgent hearing. 

"There is an MA (Miscellaneous Application) for conferring statehood. It was noted (in last year's judgement) that it has to be time-bound," the senior lawyer said. "I will deal with it," the CJI said. 

 The fresh application was filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, an academician, and Khurshaid Ahmad Malik, a socio-political activist, in Jammu and Kashmir. 

 On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and ordered that assembly elections be held there by September 2024. The court had also said that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood should be restored "at the earliest". PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Bengaluru Horror! India slip to 40/9
1st Test Updates: Bengaluru Horror! India slip to 40/9

LIVE! SC nod for Nayab Saini's oath taking ceremony
LIVE! SC nod for Nayab Saini's oath taking ceremony

SC upholds law giving citizenship to Assam immigrants
SC upholds law giving citizenship to Assam immigrants

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act related to the grant of Indian citizenship to illegal immigrants in Assam by a majority verdict of 4:1.

Bomb threat on Vistara flight, lands in Mumbai
Bomb threat on Vistara flight, lands in Mumbai

A Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 147 persons on board made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Thursday upon its arrival from Frankfurt in Germany following a bomb threat to the aircraft, a source said.

Why CEC was forced to spend night at sub-zero temp
Why CEC was forced to spend night at sub-zero temp

Forced to make an emergency landing in a remote village near Munsiyari due to bad weather on Wednesday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar spent the night in an uninhabited house in sub-zero temperature along with two pilots...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances