RG Kar: Women march to CBI office, seek speedy justice

October 17, 2024  16:24
Junior doctors protest the RG Kar horror
Hundreds of women on Thursday marched to the CBI office in Kolkata, seeking speedy justice in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder incident. The women, under the banner of the little known Jago Nari' organisation, walked to the CBI office at Salt Lake in North 24 Parganas in the northern fringes of the city. 

"We think that the probe agency is not doing its job properly; it is basically parroting what the Kolkata Police had earlier said. The CBI should make serious efforts in resolving this case at the earliest so that the main culprits can be punished," one of the protesters said. 

 Carrying posters and placards, the activists shouted slogans against the CBI for delaying the investigation, and the state government for failing to provide a safe and secured atmosphere to women at workplaces. The police put up barricades near the CGO complex, which houses the CBI office, to stop the protesters from entering the area.

 Meanwhile, the fast-unto-death' by agitating junior doctors in West Bengal over the RG Kar hospital incident entered the 13th day on Thursday.

 The hunger strike began on October 5, following nearly 50 days of 'cease work' in two phases, after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee inside state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. PTI
