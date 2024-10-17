RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Radhika Apte is a momma-to-be

October 17, 2024  10:14
Acclaimed actress Radhika Apte has officially announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, music composer Benedict Taylor. 

 The revelation came during her appearance on the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16, where she showcased her baby bump while attending the screening of her latest film, 'Sister Midnight'. 

 Apte's pregnancy surprise delighted fans, as she shared her experience at the festival through social media, posting photos that captured her radiant presence on the red carpet. 

While she did not directly mention her pregnancy in the caption--simply stating, "SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024"--the images revealed her in a stunning black off-shoulder midi dress, her hair elegantly styled in a bun. The actress was met with a wave of congratulations and well-wishes from her fans online. 

 One admirer exclaimed, "Ah! Congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy! You are magnificent on the red carpet."
