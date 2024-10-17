Prohibitory orders remain in force in Uttarakhand's Gauchar for 3rd day





Shops owned by Muslims did not open on Thursday even three days after the incident.





The clash began with an argument between two youths over parking of a scooter on Tuesday and escalated into a fight.





The violence left one Kailash Bisht seriously injured.





As tensions escalated, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders in Gauchar and the adjoining Karnaprayag municipal area.





A case has been registered against 70-80 unidentified people under different sections of the BNS including that of rioting, Chamoli superintendent of police Sarvesh Panwar said





Four people arrested earlier in connection with the communal flare-up have been released on bail, he said.





They are Shadab Ahmad, 21, Usman, 28, Asif, 26, and Sarik, 26, all of whom hail from Uttar Pradesh, he said. -- PTI

