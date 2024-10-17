RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NEET aspirant ends life in Kota, 15th case this year

October 17, 2024  23:24
A 20-year-old NEET-UG aspirant from Uttar Pradesh allegedly hanged himself in his PG in Kota, the coaching hub's fifteenth suspected suicide death this year. 

The incident happened in the Dadabari police station area of Kota city on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. 

According to police, when the youth failed to respond to knocks on the door of his room and calls from family members on Wednesday night, the caretaker of the PG alerted the police. 

After arriving at the scene, police entered the room and found his body, they said. 

The police said Ashutosh Chorasia, who hailed from Mirzapur, UP, had been preparing for the medical entrance test in Kota for the past six months. 

The youth's body has been placed in the hospital mortuary, awaiting the arrival of his parents for the post-mortem, they said. -- PTI
