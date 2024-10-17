Nayab Saini sworn-in as Haryana CM; PM attends





The BJP's choice of day for the swearing-in ceremony is significant as it is Valmiki Jayanti. Sage-poet Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana and a revered figure, especially among Dalits. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time. Ministers of Saini's cabinet are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony.





Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister. Massive security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.





Union minister and BJP president J P Nadda, and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Rajiv Ranjan Singh arrived to attend the ceremony. Thirteen chief ministers of various BJP-ruled states were also there. Hours before the ceremony, Saini visited the Valmiki Bhawan and offered prayers at a gurdwara and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula.

