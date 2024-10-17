My family needs justice: Baba Siddique's son

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday said the killing of his father and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique should not be politicised and asserted his family needs justice.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot at in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12 by three persons. He succumbed to injuries at nearby Lilavati Hospital soon after.





In a post on X, Zeeshan Siddique said his father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people.





"Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" the Bandra East MLA said in his social media post.





Baba Siddique, a former state minister, had joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party from the Congress recently. -- PTI