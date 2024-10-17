RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mobile phones won't be allowed inside polling booths in Mumbai

October 17, 2024  00:16
Voters in Mumbai will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the polling booths at the time of voting during the next month's Maharashtra assembly elections, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani said on Wednesday. 
  
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. 

Addressing a press conference at the BMC headquarters, Gagrani, who has been appointed as the district election officer for Mumbai and suburbs, said voters will either have to leave their mobile phones at home or hand them over to someone outside the polling station.

"Mobile phones will not be allowed inside the polling stations...Voters should make their own arrangement in this regard before entering the polling station," he said in response to a query. 

Gagrani said the issue of whether mobile phones will be allowed at the polling booths was brought to the notice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorities during their recent visit to the city as there was confusion over it during the Lok Sabha polls. 

In Mumbai, there are a total of 36 assembly constituencies, of which 10 are located in the island city, while the remaining 26 are in the suburban district.

Gagrani said the mapping of vulnerable polling booths has been completed, but so far no booths have been classified as vulnerable. -- PTI
