Man-eater leopard kills 8th victim in Udaipur

Amid continuous search of the man-eating leopard by the forest department for past several days in Rajasthan's Udaipur, a leopard killed a woman in a fresh attack on Wednesday.

The leopard attacked two women who were working in the field in Madar village of Badgaon police station area. One of them got injured in the attack and died during treatment.

Haathi Pol police station in-charge Adarsh ?Kumar said this incident took place near the area where the man-eating leopard was being searched.

He said on Wednesday, a leopard attacked and injured Keshibai and Mangibai who were working in the field. Keshibai's leg and Mangibai's neck were injured in the attack.

Kumar said Mangibai, who was seriously injured in the leopard attack, died during treatment in MB Hospital on Wednesday.

The police have kept the body in the mortuary of the hospital.

The police officer said the woman is the eighth person to die in leopard attack since September 18.

He said the eight victims include four women and a five-year-old kid who died due to leaopard attacks in various areas of Udaipur.

The Forest Department has given orders to shoot the man-eating leopard in Udaipur.

The Forest Department, police and Army teams are searching for the man-eating leopard. After the man-eating leopard attacks, discussions took place on September 30 between the Udaipur Divisional Commissioner, Inspector General of Police, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and forest officials. The Forest Department headquarters gave conditional permission to kill the man-eating leopard on October 1. -- PTI