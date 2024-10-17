Liam Payne, former One Direction singer, falls from balcony and dies





Local authorities confirmed the incident, with state police revealing details of the fall from the third-floor balcony on Costa Rica Street, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, Payne's rise to fame began in 2010 when he auditioned for The X Factor.





Though he initially failed to make an impact in the 2008 auditions, his return two years later, where he performed Michael Buble's "Cry Me a River," catapulted him into the spotlight.





This performance led to his place in the newly formed boy band, One Direction, alongside fellow members Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.





Despite not winning the competition, One Direction went on to become one of the world's most successful boy bands, with iconic hits such as "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Night Changes."





After One Direction's hiatus in 2016, following Zayn Malik's departure, Payne pursued a solo career. In 2017, he released his debut single "Strip That Down," featuring Quavo, which became a commercial hit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





Over the years, Payne collaborated with artists like Zedd and J Balvin, and his tracks garnered millions of streams worldwide. His music career also saw notable success on the Billboard Hot 100 with hits like "For You" with Rita Ora and "Bedroom Floor," as per The Hollywood Reporter. -- ANI

