RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

It was my call to bat first, but...: Rohit on 46 all out

October 17, 2024  18:50
image
India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was "hurting" after his team crashed to its lowest-ever total of 46 at home on the second day of the opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday. 
   
After Rohit opted to bat in overcast conditions, India's innings folded in just 31.2 overs with five home batters not even managing to open their accounts.
 
"I am hurting to see this score of 46 as a captain as it was my call to bat first. But one or two bad calls in a year is quite alright," Rohit said at the day-end press conference. 
 
This 46 all-out was the first instance in which the team failed to cross the 50-run mark in a Test innings at home.
 
The previous Indian record of lowest Test innings total at home came nearly 37 years ago, against the West Indies in November, 1987 at Delhi. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7-8 SM handles suspended for threat to airliners
LIVE! 7-8 SM handles suspended for threat to airliners

PIX: NZ in control after India are skittled out for 46
PIX: NZ in control after India are skittled out for 46

IMAGES from Day 2 of the 1st Test played between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, on Thursday.

8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam
8 coaches of Agartala-LTT Express derail in Assam

The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division.

Trudeau's admission tells the value of charges: India
Trudeau's admission tells the value of charges: India

During the briefing, Jaiswal reiterated that so far no evidence has been shared by Canada.

'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'
'Trudeau Wants To Cultivate Pro-Khalistan Leaders'

'He is convinced that this will help him in the next election.''But as we know, the best laid plans of mice and men can go awry.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances