Hearing in defamation case against Rahul in UP postponed to Oct 31

October 17, 2024  20:33
image
The hearing in the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed as the special judge was on leave. 

The next date of the hearing has been set for October 31. 

"As the special judge of MP-MLA court, Shubham Verma, was on leave, the date for the next hearing has been set for October 31," plaintiff's advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey said. 

During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded the statement of Vijay Mishra, a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader who has filed the case against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. 

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president. -- PTI
