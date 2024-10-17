RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Haryana Cong leader Capt Ajay Yadav quits party, alleges shabby treatment

October 17, 2024  20:53
Former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav/Courtesy Facebook
Former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav/Courtesy Facebook
Soon after the Haryana assembly elections, senior Congress leader and former minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav on Thursday quit the party alleging shabby treatment after Sonia Gandhi left the post of party president. 

He said he was quitting the party and also resigning as chairman of the All India Congress Committee's Other Backward Classes department. 

Yadav (65) said he is disillusioned with the party high command "for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress President". 

"I have sent my resignation letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Chairman AICC OBC Department and also from primary membership of Indian National Congress party @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC," Yadav posted on X. 

"This decision of resigning was really hard decision with whom my family had 70 years of association as my father late Rao Abhey Singh became MLA in 1952 and there after I continued with family tradition but am disillusioned with the party high command for treating me shabbily after Sonia Gandhi left the post of Congress President @kharge @RahulGandhi @SoniaGandhiiINC," Yadav posted on X. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane
LIVE! UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane

Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal
Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex

Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

Threat to flights: 7-8 social media handles suspended
Threat to flights: 7-8 social media handles suspended

The agencies have also found some common lines and words used in these fake threats like "bombs", "blood will spread everywhere", "explosive devices", "this is not a joke" and "you will all die" and "bomb rakhwa dia hai" (Hindi for bomb...

1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame
1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was 'hurting' after his team crashed to its lowest-ever total of 46 at home

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances