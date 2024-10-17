RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar among 3 killed by Israel

October 17, 2024  22:31
Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar/Reuters/ANI Photo
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed on Thursday that three terrorists have been eliminated during its operations in Gaza, one of whom can be Hamas chief and one of the masterminds behind the horrific October 7 attacks last year.  

The IDF and Israel Security Agency are investigating the possibility of Sinwar's death. 

But, the identities of the terrorists have not been officially confirmed at this stage.  

IDF shared a post on X and wrote, "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar."  

"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution. SAID IDF," the post added.  

This developments comes weeks after Israel eliminated another high-profile leader, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah through airstrikes in Lebanon. -- ANI
