Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar among 3 killed by Israel





The IDF and Israel Security Agency are investigating the possibility of Sinwar's death.





But, the identities of the terrorists have not been officially confirmed at this stage.





IDF shared a post on X and wrote, "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar."





"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed. In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area. The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution. SAID IDF," the post added.





This developments comes weeks after Israel eliminated another high-profile leader, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah through airstrikes in Lebanon. -- ANI

