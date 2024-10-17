RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Extension for enhanced insurance benefits for EPFO members

October 17, 2024  21:56
Representational image
Representational image
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced an extension of the enhanced insurance benefits for all members of retirement fund body EPFO under Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme. 

The move will ensure up to Rs 7 lakh of life cover to more than 6 crore EPFO members. 

The scheme has been extended with retrospective effect from April 28, 2024 onwards, Mandaviya told reporters. 

The EDLI Scheme, launched in 1976, seeks to provide insurance benefits to members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in order to ensure some financial assistance to each member's family in case of the member's death. 

In 2018, the minimum insurance cover of Rs 1.5 lakh was introduced under the scheme. 

Till April 2021, the maximum benefits to the legal heir of the deceased employee was capped at Rs 6 lakh as per the criteria defined in the EDLI Scheme. Later, the government, through a notification issued on April 28, 2021, enhanced both minimum and maximum benefits under the scheme to Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 7 lakh, respectively, for the next three years. 

Further, the condition of continuous service of 12 months in an establishment was also relaxed so as to cover even those employees who changed jobs during that period. 

These benefits were effective for the three-year period which came to an end on April 27, 2024.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane
LIVE! UK scrambles fighter jet to intercept AI plane

Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal
Bahraich murder accused shot at while fleeing to Nepal

The accused were allegedly trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex
Lawrence bhai, want to speak to you: Salman's ex

Ali, who was believed to be in a relationship with Khan back in the 1990s, sent a "direct message" to Bishnoi on Wednesday through an Instagram post.

Threat to flights: 7-8 social media handles suspended
Threat to flights: 7-8 social media handles suspended

The agencies have also found some common lines and words used in these fake threats like "bombs", "blood will spread everywhere", "explosive devices", "this is not a joke" and "you will all die" and "bomb rakhwa dia hai" (Hindi for bomb...

1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame
1st Test: Rohit's decision backfires, takes the blame

India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted he was 'hurting' after his team crashed to its lowest-ever total of 46 at home

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances