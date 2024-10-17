RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Depression crosses TN-Andhra coasts

October 17, 2024  11:18
image
The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday morning, said the Meteorological Department. 

The weather system crossed these coasts close to Chennai around 4:30 am and subsequently weakened into a well-marked low pressure area. It (depression) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north coastal Tamil Nadu at 5:30 am today, said the Met Department in a press release. 

 Further, the weather system is likely to move west to northwestwards and weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said heavy rains are likely in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Thursday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shooter held in attack on Salman's farmhouse
LIVE! Shooter held in attack on Salman's farmhouse

1st Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 13/3
1st Test Updates: Rain stops play; India 13/3

Trudeau just admitted Canada has no proof: India
Trudeau just admitted Canada has no proof: India

As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified before a Commission of Inquiry, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said what it has heard only 'confirms' New Delhi's consistent stand that Canada has 'presented us no...

Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play
Diplomats Expulsions: Games Nations Play

India and Canada have mutually beneficial political and economic linkages. The two countries should get together and find a solution.The expulsion war should, in the meantime, be a guarantee against any deterioration of the situation,...

Cong rebel part of Omar govt while party sits out
Cong rebel part of Omar govt while party sits out

Congress rebel Satish Sharma, who defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajeev Sharma by nearly 7,000 votes and relegated his former party's heavyweight Tara Chand to the third position in the Chhamb seat, has found a place in the Omar...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances