Depression crosses TN-Andhra coasts





The weather system crossed these coasts close to Chennai around 4:30 am and subsequently weakened into a well-marked low pressure area. It (depression) weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north coastal Tamil Nadu at 5:30 am today, said the Met Department in a press release.





Further, the weather system is likely to move west to northwestwards and weaken into a low pressure area in the next 12 hours. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said heavy rains are likely in parts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema on Thursday. -- PTI

The depression over Bay of Bengal crossed the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday morning, said the Meteorological Department.