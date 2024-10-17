CM Abdullah holds his first Cabinet meeting





The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.





Meanwhile, a delegation led by Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary called on the CM Omar Abdullah at his residence in Gupkar on Thursday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference informed in a post on X.





Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Political Advisor to the CM, Nasir Aslam Wani and PL Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta were also present on the occasion.





Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that the aim of his government is to serve people, not to inconvenience them. "I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no "green corridor" or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal," Omar Abdullah said in his first post on X after taking oath as Chief Minister.





"The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I'm asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people and not to inconvenience them," he added.

