China will prefer Kamala Harris to Donald Trump as the next United States presidential considering that bilateral ties deteriorated sharply during the latter's presidency leading to serious confrontation, a senior member of the Chinese national advisory body said on Thursday.

The Chinese government prefers not to comment on the US presidential election because it doesn't want to be accused of interfering in American domestic politics, Jia Qingguo, member of the Standing Committee of the national advisory body CPPCC said.

The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is a key component of the state governance system and a distinctively Chinese political institution.

The views of the Chinese general public are divided over Harris and Trump, but "I would prefer Harris because of the bad experience with Trump. We don't want to have that experience again," he told BBC in a rare comment voicing Beijing's preferred choice in the US presidential election.

During Trump's presidency, the relations declined sharply and the two countries ended up in serious confrontation. "From China's point of view, US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has worked under President Biden, represents the continuity," he said.

Trump, during his Presidency, was quite emotional and spread a lot of bad information about China, said Jia, who is also the Director of the Institute of Global Cooperation and Understanding of the Peking University.

"We have problems with the Biden admiration too," but Biden inherited a lot of tough measures initiated by Trump against China for the reasons of domestic politics and perhaps out of his ideological conviction, he said, adding, "Under Biden, the US policy towards China is more stable, predictable."

"We are re-engaging with each other. Officials are meeting with each other, talking about issues," which he said is stabilising the relations.