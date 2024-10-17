Canada refuses to act against Lawrence gang: MEA





"We have made our position very clear on this particular matter. You would have seen that several press releases have been issued in the last two days putting out our position, which we are very clear, that since, September of 2023 the Canadian government has not shared a shred of information with us.





"Yesterday, again, after the public inquiry, public hearing again, we issued a statement saying that Canada has given serious allegations but has so far not given any evidence to back it up. As far as the allegations are concerned, PM Trudeau's own admission, yesterday would indicate the value of these allegations.





"As regards our stance, we reject false imputations against our diplomats. We have seen comments of PM Trudeau that he believes in One India policy, but so far the actions we have requested against anti-India elements, no action has been taken. There is a gap between actions and words here.





"We had summoned the acting High Commissioner of Canada and thereafter conveyed that we had no faith that the Canadian govt will look after the safety of our diplomats and therefore we had taken a decision to withdraw our High Commissioner and along with him 5 other diplomats, after that, there was a communication from Canadian side asking them to leave but we had withdrawn our diplomats before their decision,





"There are 26 extradition requests pending with Canadian side, these are over the last decade or more, along with that there are several provisional arrest requests which are also pending with Canadian side of certain criminals...we had shared security related information with the Canadian govt regarding gang members including those of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and requested them to arrest them (criminals)...so far no action has been taken by Canadian side on our request. We find it really strange that now people who we wanted to be deported or action to be taken, we are being told that, RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) is blaming Indian side for the crimes committed by these people in Canada."

On India-Canada Row, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says: