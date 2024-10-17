RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi yet to receive possession of Flagstaff Road bungalow: CMO

October 17, 2024  21:37
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi/File image
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has received a letter from PWD about allocation of 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow but is yet to take possession of the house, a statement from the CMO said on Thursday. 

Atishi is still at AB-17, Mathura Road residence that was allocated to her last year when she was appointed a minister of Delhi government, it said. 

"Chief Minister Atishi received an allocation letter for 6, Flgastaff Road on late Wednesday night. However, she has not received possession of the house as of yet," read the statement from the Delhi chief minister's office. 

The bungalow in the posh Civil Lines area was formally allotted to Atishi by the Public Works Department on October 11, amid a controversy over handing over process of the house after it was vacated by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal. 

The bungalow was occupied by ex-CM Arvind Kejriwal for over nine years. 

He vacated the bungalow earlier this month, after stepping down as chief minister. 

Officials said that the chief minister accepted allocation of the bungalow. She moved in the bungalow on October 7 but was made to vacate it two days later pending completion of formalities, including preparation of an inventory of items in it. -- PTI
