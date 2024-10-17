'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't Be De-escalating'October 17, 2024 10:34
"We have to be realistic that America and Canada are working together. To my mind, America is milking it to their advantage," says retired Ambassador K P Fabian about the diplomatic showdown between India and Canada.
During his posting in Ottawa, Ambassador Fabian was attacked by Khalistan supporters in Manitoba. He was unhurt.
"Our youngsters who had the Canadian dream to study, find good jobs and have a good life there, I'm sorry to say, but that dream has become rather distant," tells Rediff.com's Archana Masih.