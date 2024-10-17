'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't Be De-escalating'





During his posting in Ottawa, Ambassador Fabian was attacked by Khalistan supporters in Manitoba. He was unhurt.





Archana Masih. Read the interview "Our youngsters who had the Canadian dream to study, find good jobs and have a good life there, I'm sorry to say, but that dream has become rather distant," tells Rediff.com's. Read the interview here.

"We have to be realistic that America and Canada are working together. To my mind, America is milking it to their advantage," says retiredabout the diplomatic showdown between India and Canada.