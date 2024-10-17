20 people dead consuming hooch in Bihar





Additionally, the local Chowkidar and Panchayat Beat Police officers have also been suspended. An explanation has been sought from the SHO of the Masrak Police station and the Masrak Zone ALTF in charge of the departmental action. Legal action is being taken against the Bhagwanpur SHO and Prohibition ASI of the Bhagwanpur Police Station, as per the District Magistrate Mukul Kumar Gupta. Speaking to ANI a relative of one of the deceased said that his relative's health deteriorated after he had consumed alcohol on October 15.

20 people have lost their lives in Chapra on Thursday after consuming spurious liquor, as per Siwan SP Amitesh Kumar. Chapra Superintendent Kumar Ashish said that a Special Investigation Team has been formed. Three people have been arrested and an FIR has been filed against eight people.