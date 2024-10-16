Will fight together for strengthening democracy, statehood: Kharge on J-K





Kharge was among a galaxy of INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and left leaders Prakash Karat and D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and NCP's Supriya Sule who attended the swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar.





"We are happy that our alliance partner became the chief minister and it is a big success for J-K. Today, democracy has been restored and we will fight together to strengthen it. We will keep fighting till J-K gets back the statehood," the Congress president said. PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed happiness over National Conference leader Omar Abdullah taking oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and said the two parties will fight jointly to restore statehood.