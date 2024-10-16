Victoria's Secret: The Gorgeous Angels Are Back

That's how long it has been since the last Victoria's Secret show.





Faced with accusations of a lack of inclusivity when it came to body types and ageism, the brand took a beating on the popularity scale.





Adding fuel to the fire was its then marketing chief Ed Razek's belief that a transgender and plus size models could not be Victoria's Secret angels. And that Jeffrey Epstein -- who was convicted of sex trafficking -- was an adviser to Les Wexner, Victoria's Secret's former CEO.





Several stores were closed over last few years, leading this intimate wear brand towards a financial crisis.





Now, the show has returned, promising inclusivity and diversity.





Six years.