Varanasi touched my soul: US envoy Garcetti

October 16, 2024  12:55
image
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti recently visited Varanasi, exploring its ghats and temples, and witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. The US Ambassador was deeply moved by the Ganga Aarti, and said that the aarti "was more than just a ceremony; it was a beautiful reminder of how tradition shapes us." Garcetti posted photos of his trip to Varansi on X and wrote, "Namaste Varanasi! I'm excited to finally visit the "City of Light." Looking forward to exploring the beautiful ghats, ancient temples, and timeless traditions of this vibrant city."
