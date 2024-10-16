RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP: Maid arrested for mixing urine in dough

October 16, 2024  19:40
A maid working for a real estate businessman for eight years has been arrested for allegedly mixing urine in the dough used to make rotis, police said. 
   
The maid, identified as Reena (32) from Shanti Nagar Colony here, was caught on camera committing the alleged act, police said.

The incident came to light when Rupam, house owner Nitin Gautam's wife, noticed her family members experiencing liver problems. Suspecting a foul play, she began monitoring the maid's activities in the kitchen.

Gautam secretly recorded a video using his mobile phone, which captured the maid allegedly mixing urine in the flour.
 
Based on the complaint and evidence filed by the family, police lodged an FIR regarding the matter on Monday and arrested Reena on Tuesday.

"During interrogation, the maid initially denied the allegations. However, upon being confronted with the video, she confessed to her actions. The maid claimed she was motivated by revenge after being frequently scolded by her employer for minor mistakes," said ACP Wave City Lipi Nagaich.
Reena has been booked under Section 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the BNS, said the officer.

Similar incidents of human waste, including urine and spit, being added to food items have been reported from several places in the state.

In wake of such incidents, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday announced it will soon introduce a new law against sellers who "hide their identity" and mix human waste or inedible material in food items and beverages. -- PTI
UP: Maid arrested for mixing urine in dough
