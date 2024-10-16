Unemployment in J-K is our top priority: NC





He stated that unemployment and inflation are major issues in the valley and that Article 370 must be restored.





"After ten years, a government that will represent Jammu and Kashmir is being formed. There has been presidential rule for five years. People were suppressed by bureaucracy. J-K has witnessed a lot. We hope that we fulfill all the expectations of the people. Unemployment will be the top priority. The youth has no opportunities. Prices have been skyrocketing. Along with that, there are so many issues. It is a border state. Peace must be established here. We will work together for it," said the NC leader.





Speaking on the demand for restoring statehood, he said, "The day BJP took away the statehood, they mentioned that it will be restored. If they empathise with people, then, it must be done. We will push for this demand. J-K's land and jobs were secure under Article 370. We will fight for it."





"The people who have been jailed without trial must also be freed," he added.





Clearing air over any dispute with the Congress party, he said, "There is no confrontation between Congress and NC. Congress is with us. There is no major issue. Small things will be resolved."

