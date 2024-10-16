RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Unemployment in J-K is our top priority: NC

October 16, 2024  12:09
Omar Abdullah offers prayers at his grandfather's mazhar
Omar Abdullah offers prayers at his grandfather's mazhar
National Conference leader Sheikh Bashir Ahmad on Wednesday said that the new government in Jammu and Kashmir will fulfill people's expectations. 

He stated that unemployment and inflation are major issues in the valley and that Article 370 must be restored. 

"After ten years, a government that will represent Jammu and Kashmir is being formed. There has been presidential rule for five years. People were suppressed by bureaucracy. J-K has witnessed a lot. We hope that we fulfill all the expectations of the people. Unemployment will be the top priority. The youth has no opportunities. Prices have been skyrocketing. Along with that, there are so many issues. It is a border state. Peace must be established here. We will work together for it," said the NC leader. 

 Speaking on the demand for restoring statehood, he said, "The day BJP took away the statehood, they mentioned that it will be restored. If they empathise with people, then, it must be done. We will push for this demand. J-K's land and jobs were secure under Article 370. We will fight for it."

 "The people who have been jailed without trial must also be freed," he added.

 Clearing air over any dispute with the Congress party, he said, "There is no confrontation between Congress and NC. Congress is with us. There is no major issue. Small things will be resolved."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! CM must make sacrifices on seat-sharing: Maha BJP
LIVE! CM must make sacrifices on seat-sharing: Maha BJP

Omar sworn-in as J-K CM, ally Cong not to join govt
Omar sworn-in as J-K CM, ally Cong not to join govt

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first elected government in the Union Territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

Siddique's killers watched YouTube to learn shooting
Siddique's killers watched YouTube to learn shooting

Shooters involved in the killing of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique learnt to handle firearms by watching videos on YouTube at a rented house in Kurla area in Mumbai, officials said on...

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

'We Are Lucky To Have Modi'
'We Are Lucky To Have Modi'

'We don't have to go abroad for anything.''Anyone who thinks we have a lot to learn from the US needs to have his head examined.''We are in a new era.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances