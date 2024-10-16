RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex drops 318 pts, Nifty settles below 25,000

October 16, 2024  17:12
Benchmark Sensex declined by 318 points while Nifty slipped below 25,000 level on Wednesday due to selling in IT and auto shares amid unabated foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global markets. Falling for the second day, the BSE Sensex declined by 318.76 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,501.36.

 During the day, it slumped 461.86 points or 0.56 per cent to 81,358.26. The NSE Nifty declined by 86.05 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 24,971.30.

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, ITC and Titan were the major laggards. HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and State Bank of India were the gainers.
