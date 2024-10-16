RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prohibitory orders at night near IB in J-K's Samba

October 16, 2024  00:32
File image
File image
Authorities on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders on the movement of people at night within a two-kilometer area from the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. 

Exercising powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, Samba district magistrate Rajesh Sharma ordered that no individual or group shall move in the designated areas from 10 pm to 5 am. 

"If movement is necessary, individuals must present valid identity cards to BSF or police authorities," he said in the order. 

Any violation of this order will be addressed according to the law, he added. 

The order is effective immediately and will remain in force for sixty days from the date of issuance, unless withdrawn or rescinded earlier. -- PTI
