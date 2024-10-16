Papa kehte hain...





The INDIA bloc leaders present on the occasion include, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, D Raja, Akhilesh Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi and Prakash Karat

Just before Omar Abdullah went up on stage to take oath as the chief minister of J-K, he met all the INDIA leaders and Opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti. As he went back on to the stage he must've remembered something to ask/tell his dad, Farooq Abdullah, also a former chief minister. Here's the image alongside.