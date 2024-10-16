RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Papa kehte hain...

October 16, 2024  11:44
image
Just before Omar Abdullah went up on stage to take oath as the chief minister of J-K, he met all the INDIA leaders and Opposition leader Mehbooba Mufti. As he went back on to the stage he must've remembered something to ask/tell his dad, Farooq Abdullah, also a former chief minister. Here's the image alongside. 

The INDIA bloc leaders present on the occasion include, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, D Raja, Akhilesh Yadav, Mallikarjun Kharge, Supriya Sule, Kanimozhi and Prakash Karat 
TOP STORIES

LIVE! CM must make sacrifices on seat-sharing: Maha BJP
Omar sworn-in as J-K CM, ally Cong not to join govt
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the first elected government in the Union Territory since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

Siddique's killers watched YouTube to learn shooting
Shooters involved in the killing of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique learnt to handle firearms by watching videos on YouTube at a rented house in Kurla area in Mumbai, officials said on...

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

'We Are Lucky To Have Modi'
'We don't have to go abroad for anything.''Anyone who thinks we have a lot to learn from the US needs to have his head examined.''We are in a new era.'

