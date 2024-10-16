RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Our family is affected by Baba Siddique's murder: Arbaaz Khan

October 16, 2024  23:07
Describing NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique as a close family friend, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan on Wednesday said the film industry is trying to recover from his loss.
   
Siddique, known for his starry iftar parties and Bollywood connections, was gunned down on Saturday outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's Mumbai office. 
 
Siddique may have been targeted by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi because of his proximity to superstar Salman Khan, according to police.
 
At an event, Arbaaz, who is Salman's younger brother, said he is praying for Siddique's family. 
 
"Baba Siddique was a close family friend and very loved person. The entire industry used to come together for his Eid celebrations. 
 
"His passing is unfortunate... We all are affected by this incident. We are trying to recover from this," he told reporters.
 
The actor was speaking at a promotional event of Banda Singh Chaudhary. Produced by Arbaaz, the film stars Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij. PTI 
