Omar to take oath today, INDIA leaders reach Srinagar

October 16, 2024  08:57
Photo: @JKNC_/X
Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders including Akhilesh Yadav, Prakash Karat, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi have arrived in Srinagar to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) shared pictures of leaders in a post on X.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav; Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar's working president Supriya Sule; Communist Party of India-Marxist central committee's interim leader Prakash Karat; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary Kanimozhi; CPI general secretary D Raja arrived in Srinagar to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

'India Block (sic) leaders @yadavakhilesh, @supriya_sule, Prakash Karat, @KanimozhiDMK , @ComradeDRaja, and others have arrived in Srinagar for tomorrow's oath-taking ceremony with Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister designate @OmarAbdullah !' read the post by JKNC.

Abdullah is set to take oath as the new chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir today.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the reorganisation of the former state into two Union Territories.

The 90 seats in the region were contested in a three-phase election, with the results announced on October 8.

NC-Congress alliance secured 48 seats, with the NC leading the alliance to victory, as the Congress won only six seats. -- ANI
