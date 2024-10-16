Omar takes charge as J-K CM, holds meeting





As Jammu and Kashmir turned another page in its troubled history, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Abdullah and five ministers, including Surinder Choudhary from Jammu who is deputy chief minister.





Abdullah, who takes over as chief minister for a second term, is the third generation of the influential Abdullah family to occupy the office -- after his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and father Farooq Abdullah.

JKNC vice president takes charge as the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir at the Secretariat and holds a meeting with secretaries of various departments. Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of the first elected government in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.