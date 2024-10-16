RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar swearing-in: Rahul, Priyanka arrive in Srinagar

October 16, 2024  10:54
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Tuesday.

Posters were put up outside Srinagar airport to welcome Lok Sabha LoP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this morning.

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed support for the alliance with the sentiment of 'Unity is INDIA.'
