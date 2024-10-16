Omar swearing-in: Rahul, Priyanka arrive in Srinagar





Posters were put up outside Srinagar airport to welcome Lok Sabha LoP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this morning.





Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed support for the alliance with the sentiment of 'Unity is INDIA.'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Tuesday.