Omar swearing-in: Rahul, Priyanka arrive in Srinagar

Omar swearing-in: Rahul, Priyanka arrive in SrinagarOctober 16, 2024 10:54
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Srinagar to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah on Tuesday.
Posters were put up outside Srinagar airport to welcome Lok Sabha LoP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier this morning.
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony for Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed support for the alliance with the sentiment of 'Unity is INDIA.'