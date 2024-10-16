RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar offers prayers at Sheikh Abdullah's grave

October 16, 2024  09:27
image
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah on Wednesday offered floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of "Sher-e-Kashmir" Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah's grandfather, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, was the first Prime Minister of JK after its accession to India and later served as Chief Minister.

Omar's father Farooq Abdullah has been the CM of the erstwhile state thrice.

Speaking after he offered prayers Omar Abdullah said his government has a lot to do for the people of the region.

"We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They were not being heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it,." he said"I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I'll be the first chief minister of the Union territory of J&K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I'm quite happy about...I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with government of India to resolve the people's problems and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J&K," he added.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar and the oath of office to Abdullah along with his council of ministers will be administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
