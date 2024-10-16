RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Omar chooses former BJP leader as his deputy

October 16, 2024  13:37
image
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chose party leader Surender Choudhary from Nowshera in Jammu as his deputy, saying he did so to give a voice to people of the region and make his government inclusive.

"Our endeavour will be to take everyone along," the National Conference leader told reporters after being sworn in.

Five ministers -- Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary and Satish Sharma -- also took the oath of office.

There are three vacancies and 'they will gradually be filled', Abdullah said. 

He said Choudhary -- a former member of the People's Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party who emerged a giant killer when he defeated BJP's J-K president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera by 7,819 votes -- was chosen as deputy chief minister so people of Jammu do not feel left out from the government.

"I had said that we will not allow Jammu to feel that they do not have a voice or representatives in this government. I have chosen a deputy chief minister from Jammu so that the people of Jammu feel that this government is as much theirs as it is of the rest," he said.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Raina won the Nowshera seat by defeating Choudhary, who was then fighting on a PDP ticket, by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Choudhary resigned from the PDP in 2022 to join the BJP before ending his over a year-long association with the party to join the NC in July last year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fadnavis: Mahayuti's Maharashtra CM face is...
LIVE! Fadnavis: Mahayuti's Maharashtra CM face is...

Omar chooses 'giant killer' ex-BJP leader as deputy
Omar chooses 'giant killer' ex-BJP leader as deputy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday chose party leader Surender Choudhary from Nowshera in Jammu as his deputy, saying he did so to give a voice to people of the region and make his government inclusive.

Maha polls: BJP demands 'sacrifices' from CM Shinde
Maha polls: BJP demands 'sacrifices' from CM Shinde

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should be willing to make 'sacrifices', in terms of seat-sharing for the assembly polls, like the BJP has done to keep...

If Modi Wants His 3rd Term To Work...
If Modi Wants His 3rd Term To Work...

To govern effectively, to legislate successfully, Modi must reach out to the Opposition.As long as he does not and he is showing no signs that he accepts the reality, the drift his fans are anguishing over will remain, cautions Aakar Patel.

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances