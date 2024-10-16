Omar Abdullah takes oath as J-K CM

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.





The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and the oath of office to Abdullah along with his council of ministers was administered by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Security has been heightened outside the residence of Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

The Congress-National Conference secured 48 seats, with the NC winning 42 and the Congress only six seats in the Jammu Kashmir assembly elections.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the former state into two Union Territories.