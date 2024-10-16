RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

No 'green corridor': Omar's first message as CM

October 16, 2024  15:01
image
J-K CM Omar Abdullah's first post on X after he was sworn-in: "I have spoken to the DG @JmuKmrPolice that there is to be no "green corridor' or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimise public inconvenience & the use of sirens is to be minimal. The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I'm asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything our conduct must be people friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them."


It is a crown of thorns and may Allah help him fulfil the hopes of people, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Wednesday after his son Omar Abdullah took oath as the first chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 

 Taking a cue from his grandfather, Zahir Abdullah, Omar Abdullah's son, said the new government's first priority is restoration of statehood. "The state is full of challenges and I hope this government will do what it had promised in the election manifesto It is a crown of thorns and may (almighty) Allah succeed him (Omar) and he fulfils the people's hope. This is my message," Farooq Abdullah told reporters after the oath-taking ceremony at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-king Karan Singh to CM Omar: Hope your govt...
LIVE! Ex-king Karan Singh to CM Omar: Hope your govt...

In Islamabad, Jaishankar talks tough on terrorism
In Islamabad, Jaishankar talks tough on terrorism

Delivering a thinly veiled message to Pakistan from its soil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said activities across borders characterised by the 'three evils' of terrorism, extremism and separatism are unlikely to...

ECI Factor Gives BJP Poll Advantage!
ECI Factor Gives BJP Poll Advantage!

'Unlike in the sporting arena, where sports federations moved from partisan to impartial referees, in Indian democracy's biggest festival, it appears we are moving backward from unbiased and objective to one-sided and partisan,' observes...

NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security
NSG out, Amit Shah, Rajnath come under CRPF security

The Union government has ordered the complete withdrawal of the counter-terrorist commando force NSG from VIP security duties and handing over its nine "high-risk" VIPs to the CRPF by next month, official sources said Wednesday.

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances