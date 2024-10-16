RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Netaji niece Roma Ray dies at 95

October 16, 2024  17:53
image
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece Roma Day died on Wednesday at her south Kolkata residence due to old age ailments, her family said.

She was 95.

She has left behind a son, two daughters and five grandchildren, her son Ashis Ray said in a statement.

Ray was the daughter of eminent barrister and freedom fighter Sarat Chandra Bose. She had witnessed her uncle's rise in the 1930s when Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was elected the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938.

She was also very close to Netaji's wife, Emilie Schenkl, since she had lived in Vienna in the 1950s, where Schenkl also resided. Ray was invited to speak at Schenkl's funeral in Germany in 1996.

She was married to renowned medical practitioner Dr Sachis Ray. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chopper carrying CEC makes emergency landing
LIVE! Chopper carrying CEC makes emergency landing

Our CM is...: Fadnavis on Mahayuti's CM face
Our CM is...: Fadnavis on Mahayuti's CM face

'I challenge Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) to announce their face for the CM post'

'Rahul Has To Be More Ruthless'
'Rahul Has To Be More Ruthless'

'I want to ask the Congress only one question: What is more important than election management in politics?'

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

Why all Maha politicians are courting Jarange
Why all Maha politicians are courting Jarange

The poll aspirants who feel threatened are seeking to garner sympathy from their voters by meeting influential leaders like Jarange in the Marathwada region

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances