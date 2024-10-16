RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MVA has anti-development vision: Maharashtra CM

October 16, 2024  12:59
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of working with an "anti-development vision". Shinde was addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai along with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale. The Mahayuti allies presented a "report card" of the government's work in the last two years. 

 Pawar said their opponents were baffled by the tremendous response to their government's schemes, like 'Ladki Bahin' for providing financial assistance to women.

 Shinde, Fadnavis and Pawar also accused the opposition of creating a "fake narrative". The ruling Mahayuti alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said, adding that the opposition MVA was working with an "anti-development vision". The MVA comprises the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).
