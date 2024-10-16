RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Markets fall in early trade amid foreign fund outflows

October 16, 2024  10:05
image
Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and tracking a weak trend in global markets. The BSE Sensex went down by 240.75 points to 81,579.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 62.7 points to 24,994.65. 

 From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards. HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Siddique killers learnt to shoot via YouTube videos
LIVE! Siddique killers learnt to shoot via YouTube videos

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

1st Test Updates: Rain delays start of Bengaluru Test
1st Test Updates: Rain delays start of Bengaluru Test

'The Judiciary Is Like A Black Hole'
'The Judiciary Is Like A Black Hole'

'People don't know about the immense pressures that come with this position -- every decision a judge takes affects real people and their lives.''This is not a job that one can take lightly.'A

600 office-bearers, workers of Ajit Pawar's NCP quit
600 office-bearers, workers of Ajit Pawar's NCP quit

Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday faced a major setback as over 600 party workers and officials from the Pune city unit resigned.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances