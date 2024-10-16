RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man, maid held hostage, robbed at knifepoint in Delhi; four apprehended

October 16, 2024  00:40
Three people were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly robbing a man and his domestic help at knifepoint in his house in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, the police said on Tuesday. 

The accused were identified as Jaskirat alias Aman (25), Mukul (22), Arjun alias Nonnu (22) and a 17-year-old boy, all living in the same area as the victim man, they said. 

Deputy commissioner of police (North) Raja Banthia said a PCR call was received on October 8 regarding robbery in a house in Sarai Rohilla. 

The man said at around 1.20 pm, two persons allegedly barged into his house at knife point and tied his and the maid's mouth and hands with cloth, and robbed cash and jewellery worth Rs 12 lakh, Banthia said. 

When the CCTV footage of the area was checked, two accused Mukul and the juvenile were identified. 

"With the help of technical surveillance and local enquiry, Mukul was arrested on October 10," the DCP said. 

Jaskirat, the alleged main conspirator, was arrested on Mukul's instance and Rs 3 lakh looted cash was recovered from him, the officer said. 

Subsequently, the other two accused were also apprehended from the same area and cash of Rs 2,79,000 was found in their possession. -- PTI
