I'm not corrupt, was jailed by BJP: Kejriwal at rally





"I have prepared a letter and our workers will go door to door with this letter till October 29," said Kejriwal.





"I am not corrupt, I was sent to jail by the BJP to stop the AAP government's work for the people of Delhi," he said.





Reading the letter, the former chief minister said, "They arrested me and kept me in jail for five months. They did it to stop the facilities I am giving you and other work." PTI

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched his party's 'Jan Sampark' campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. As part of the campaign, AAP workers will reach out to Delhiites with a letter from Kejriwal telling people the "truth" behind his arrest and that of other party leaders in corruption cases.