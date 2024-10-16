Hy'bad idol desecration: Accused watched Zakir Naik's videos

A 30-year-old engineering graduate, who allegedly desecrated the main idol at a temple here on October 14, was self-radicalised by watching videos of Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and other preachers on social media and was earlier involved in similar incidents in Mumbai, the Hyderabad Police said on Wednesday.





Salman Salim Thakur alias Salman entered into the sanctum-sanctorum of Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad early on Monday and desecrated the main idol of the temple, triggering protests by local people, Hindu outfits and the BJP.





Angered by the "provocative and mischievous" act, some of the locals thrashed the accused.





The police took the accused into custody and shifted him to a hospital.

The accused is under treatment for internal injuries and his condition remains serious, police said adding an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).





Investigation revealed that Salman, a native of Mumbai, started watching videos of Islamic preachers like Zakir Naik on social media, a release from Hyderabad Police said.





"He is active on social media. We got information (about him watching videos of Naik and other Islamic preachers) after analysing his mobile phone and his social media (activities), a police official said.





He became "self-radicalised and developed a radical mindset and hatred" towards the practices of other religions like idolatry, it said.





The Maharashtra Police have booked him earlier for his alleged involvement of damaging idols in Mumbai.





Early this month, Salman came to Hyderabad to attend a month-long personality development workshop, police said. -- PTI