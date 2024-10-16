RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Former HC judge falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 1 lakh

October 16, 2024  21:33
image
A former judge of the Madhya Pradesh high court lost Rs 1 lakh to cyber fraud when trying to lodge a complaint regarding an online order of sweets, police said here on Wednesday. 
  
The victim, a resident of Indore city, had ordered two packets of sweets through an online food delivery platform but received only one packet, he told police.

When he looked for the customer service number of the platform, his Google search took him to a fake website set up by unidentified fraudsters, said additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The gang members, posing as employees of the platform, sent the former judge a link. When he clicked it, a screen-sharing app got downloaded on his mobile phone without he realising it.

The gang then accessed one-time passwords (OTPs) received on his phone through the app, and stole Rs 1 lakh from his bank account, the official said. 

"Detailed investigation is underway," Dandotiya added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raj Thackeray's MNS to go solo in Maha polls
LIVE! Raj Thackeray's MNS to go solo in Maha polls

Minor held in Mumbai over bomb threats: Aviation min
Minor held in Mumbai over bomb threats: Aviation min

He, however, cited the sensitivity of information due to the ongoing probe into the matter to decline to share more details, sources said.

No India, no Champions Trophy? Backup plans revealed
No India, no Champions Trophy? Backup plans revealed

Richard Thompson, have suggested that staging the Champions Trophy without powerhouse India is not an option and there are "contingencies available" if Rohit Sharma's team doesn't travel to host country Pakistan.

If good neighbourliness...: Jaishankar at SCO
If good neighbourliness...: Jaishankar at SCO

Delivering a thinly veiled message to Pakistan from its soil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said activities across borders characterised by the 'three evils' of terrorism, extremism and separatism are unlikely to...

Why Maha politicians are courting Jarange before polls
Why Maha politicians are courting Jarange before polls

The poll aspirants who feel threatened are seeking to garner sympathy from their voters by meeting influential leaders like Jarange in the Marathwada region

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances