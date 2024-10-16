Fadnavis: Mahayuti's Maharashtra CM face is...





Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "The Mahayuti doesn't have to announce a CM face, our chief minister is sitting here. I challenge Pawar Saheb to announce their face for the CM post."





Taking a dig at the opposition, Fadnavis said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not announcing CM face as they don't think their CM can come after elections."





Fadnavis further took a swipe at the MVA and said, "The alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi) whose home minister went to jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 100 crore, who planted bombs outside a businessman's house, who were picking up journalists and putting them behind bars, are telling us about the law and order situation. Nirbhaya Squad vehicles were being used to escort their leaders in their government. These people who were the most careless about women's safety and security should not teach us how to keep our Nari Shakti safe."





Fadnavis added, "We have announced all the schemes, made all the financial provisions and budget for those schemes and not only this, but we will also announce some new schemes and benefits for everyone in our manifesto."





"I assure you that all the schemes and promises announced by us will have full support of financial provision and no scheme will lack financial support from our side. Initially when we announced the Ladki Bahin Yojana, people from the opposition were claiming that money would not be deposited in the accounts, but till now at least 4 to 5 instalments have been deposited in the accounts of more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries of our state," he said.





Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke at the press conference and said, "Our two years of work and performance is the face of our alliance. The MVA should announce their face as the leader of the opposition."

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling Mahayuti does not need to announce the candidate for the chief ministerial post, as Eknath Shinde has already been designated by the alliance for the Chief Minister's post.