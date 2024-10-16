RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ex-king Karan Singh to CM Omar: Hope your govt...

October 16, 2024  15:44
Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh on Wednesday expressed hope that the government formed by Omar Abdullah will be successful after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is great that free and fair elections were held without any violence... The people of J-K got the chance to present their political wish... I hope the government formed by Omar Abdullah is successful. Our next wish is statehood. Because J-K was not an ordinary state. It is the crown of India, and now it is not even a state, just a union territory," Singh told ANI.

"The seats of the Congress are very few, just 6. Farooq Abdullah has the majority even without them... There should be a stable government... These elections were held after a long time... They have a lot of challenges... The youth of J-K want jobs and businesses," he added.
