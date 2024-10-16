RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi police file FIR in hoax threats to flights

October 16, 2024  18:11
The issue of multiple hoax threat messages to various airlines, which have disrupted many Indian flights, came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that accused are being identified and action taken.
 
Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam suggested in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, that investigators have gathered some information and are taking action.

They are working on a few other cases of such hoax messages, he added. 
He, however, cited the sensitivity of information due to the ongoing probe into the matter to decline to share more details, sources said.
 
They said Jha raised the issue of the number of hoax threat calls that airlines have received in the past couple of days, leading to diversion of flights, including one bound for Chicago.

At least 10 flights have been disrupted due to bomb threat messages, mostly on social media, received by airlines. -- PTI
