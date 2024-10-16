RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

CEC Rajiv Kumar's chopper makes emergency landing

October 16, 2024  17:48
image
A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had to make an emergency landing in a village near Munsiyari in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh due to bad weather on Wednesday, an official said.
 
Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said the chopper, which was on its way to Milam Glacier, left at around 1 pm.

However, due to the cloudy weather and low visibility, it landed on a helipad in Ralam village, 42 km away, at around 1.30 pm, he said.

Additional Chief Election Officer of Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdande is with the CEC, he said.

There were three people on board the helicopter apart from the pilot. They are all safe and waiting for the weather to clear up to return to Munsiyari, the DM said.

They have the necessary communication equipment including satellite phones, he added.

"I have talked to the CEC twice. They are all safe. If the weather clears up, they will be taken back to Munsiyari and if it does not, they will rest at the ITBP camp near Ralam," the DM said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chopper carrying CEC makes emergency landing
LIVE! Chopper carrying CEC makes emergency landing

Our CM is...: Fadnavis on Mahayuti's CM face
Our CM is...: Fadnavis on Mahayuti's CM face

'I challenge Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) to announce their face for the CM post'

'Rahul Has To Be More Ruthless'
'Rahul Has To Be More Ruthless'

'I want to ask the Congress only one question: What is more important than election management in politics?'

'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'
'As Long As Trudeau Is PM, There Won't...'

'Canada doesn't want to de-escalate and neither does India. There is war when one party wants it, but peace is won by both parties.'

Why all Maha politicians are courting Jarange
Why all Maha politicians are courting Jarange

The poll aspirants who feel threatened are seeking to garner sympathy from their voters by meeting influential leaders like Jarange in the Marathwada region

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances