CBI ex-chief PC Sharma, who steered Abu Salem's extradition, dies

October 16, 2024  00:36
Former CBI director P C Sharma (right)/File image
Former CBI director P C Sharma (right)/File image
Former CBI director P C Sharma, who played a key role in the extradition of Mumbai bomb blast accused Abu Salem from Portugal, died on Tuesday, his family said. 

He was 82. 

The former IPS officer was admitted in a private hospital three days back where he breathed his last at 7.45 pm. 

The cremation will take place on Wednesday, a family member said. 

An IPS officer of the 1966-batch Assam cadre, Sharma became the chief of the CBI on April 30, 2001, at a time when white-collar crime was on the rise. 

He served the agency until December 6, 2003. Recognisable by his bamboo cap, which he wore at every public appearance as a symbol of his connection to Assam, Sharma had a distinguished career in law enforcement.

He first joined the CBI in 1978 as a superintendent of police. 

He was called back by the Assam government to handle the agitation in 1982. 

 In Assam, he was given sensitive position of Deputy Inspector General (border and central range) and was tasked to identify and deport unauthorised intruding foreigners. -- PTI
